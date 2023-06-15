Scottsville family plans motorcycle funeral procession for late relative

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jody Brooks was 62 when he passed earlier this month. He leaves behind a legacy of family, fishing, and love for his motorcycle.

“He was a really youthful soul. He could come over to my house and all my friends in college loved him. So he was just a different kind of guy, he loved life,” said Brooks’ niece, Hannah Davenport.

If you talk with the Brooks’ family members it seems there was never a dull moment when he was around.

“He was always a lot for the party. When Jody got there, they’d say ‘Uncle Joe, he’s here’,” said Tina Poland, Brooks’ sister.

It makes sense that Brooks funeral is a celebration on par with the legacy of the marine veteran with a love for motorcycles.

“I wanted some bikes in the funeral service. I wanted someone to pull his casket but I didn’t know how to get ahold of anyone or who did it or anything. I didn’t know a lot of his friends, none of us did. So we made a Facebook post and had a ton of shares,” said Brooks’ daughter, Jodie Marie Brooks.

What started as a simple outreach for bikers to help in the funeral procession, quickly went viral, with Brooks’ family losing count of just how many motorcyclists would be in attendance.

“One guy that reached out to me, he said, ‘That’s just what brothers do’. He didn’t even know my uncle. There is a sort of creed that goes into the people that make that their hobby, and they really just stick together,” said Davenport.

While the family acknowledges it may be unorthodox, they also say it’s the perfect way to remember Brooks.

“I feel like I’m celebrating his life. I’ve said my goodbyes in the hospital with him. You always dread funerals and everything, but I’m actually looking forward to this one,” said Jodie Marie.

Brooks’ family wanted to thank the Bowling Green DaVita Dialysis Center and the Medical Center for their help with Brooks’ health.

They also wanted to encourage those who can, to sign up to be an organ donor. Brooks was waiting for a kidney before cancer struck.

Brooks’ funeral will be 4 p.m. June 15 at Goad Funeral Home.

Motorcyclists wanting to attend can contact Davenport on her Facebook page.

