Shooting kills 1, hurts 3 in Tulsa, Oklahoma; suspect on loose

By KJRH staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) - One man is dead and three people are injured after a shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wednesday evening.

Police said they’re still looking for the suspect.

They consider that person armed, dangerous and a threat to the public.

Police say two of the victims were in critical condition Thursday.

The status of the third is unknown.

