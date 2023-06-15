Warren County men indicted in odometer tampering case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment on June 14 charging two Warren County men with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit odometer tampering and four counts of odometer tampering.

According to the indictment, beginning in June 2018, through January 2023, Randy Huff, 60, aided and abetted by his employee Donnie Wilson, 50, devised a scheme to defraud the buyers of used cars by fraudulently reducing the mileage shown on the odometers, thereby inducing both the immediate and subsequent buyers of the vehicles to pay more for the motor vehicles than they would have paid if they had known the vehicles’ true mileages.

The indictment claims that as part of the scheme, mechanics working for Huff reduced the mileage shown on the vehicles’ odometers by swapping the odometers with lower-mileage replacement odometers.

After altering the vehicles’ odometers and the titles, Huff, Wilson and other employees allegedly sold the vehicles to customers at Huff’s Auto Sales in Beaver Dam, and South Side Auto Sales in Bowling Green leading to larger profits for Huff.

Huff and Wilson are scheduled to make their initial appearances before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky on June 21.

If convicted, each faces a maximum sentence of 35 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

There is no parole in the federal system.

This case is being investigated by the United States Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Department of Transportation.

