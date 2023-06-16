Bowling Green Police Department accepting academy applicants until July 12

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is currently recruiting for their upcoming academy class.

“We’re looking for people that are service driven, that are committed to the community and want to work hard to go out and make the people around them better and make the community a better place,” said Sergeant Brad Hogue.

The deadline to apply for BGPD Class 6 is July 12, although applicants will be accepted after that date for later classes.

The Bowling Green Police Department is hosting an open house on Tuesday, June 20 to welcome potential candidates into the building. They will get a behind the scenes look at the extensive work BGPD does every day.

“When they come to the open house, they’re going to be able to meet with representatives from our special assignments. We have a multitude of special assignments here at the police department, there will be representatives here to speak to them,” said Hogue. “We’re going to have an HR representative here, going to have representatives from dispatch who we are also hiring for and essentially they’re going to be able to come in and they’re going to find out how big our police department really is.”

Applicants will be tested before the academy on their strength, cardio, and even have to pass a polygraph test. Even after passing those, the road has just begun.

“The police academy is 23 weeks. It’s right here in Bowling Green. It’s going to be like classroom lessons. It’s going to be driving, getting out on the driving track and practicing that, firearms, self-defense defensive tactics. There’s going to be a lot of physical fitness elements to it,” said Hogue. “It’s not an overnight Academy so they get to go home every night when they’re finished, they’re gonna get paid. The starting salary for police recruit now, as of July 1 is going to be $60,000.”

Any potential candidates can get any of their questions answered at the open house. If you’re looking to apply, you can do so here.

