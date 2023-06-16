Contract awarded for I-65 roadway rehabilitation in Bullitt, Hardin Counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced the awarding of a contract for an asphalt pavement and roadway rehabilitation project of Interstate 65 South and Interstate 65 North in Bullitt and Hardin Counties from mile marker 104.7 to mile marker 110.7.

Scotty’s Contracting and Stone, LLC, of Bowling Green, was awarded the $64,543,014.63 contract with the project completion date anticipated for Fall 2024.

The project will include the full removal of the concrete pavement and the replacement of asphalt pavement.

Other improvements to the corridor include bridge repair, subgrade repairs, and guardrail repair and installation.

This project will extend the life of the interstate and improve driver comfort on the roadway.

Work on the project is set to begin Monday at 6 a.m. between mile marker 104.7 and mile marker 110.7.

In order to maintain traffic flow during the duration of the project, the southbound work beginning on Monday will include pavement repairs, milling of the existing shoulder rumble strips, and the installation of blister lanes.

The blister lanes, temporary emergency lanes, will serve as emergency pull-offs for motorists, as no shoulder will be present during the project.

Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns, lane shifts, and closures as construction progresses.

It is advised to seek an alternate route, if possible.

Closure details are available: https://transportation.ky.gov/DistrictFive/Pages/KYTC-District-5-Roadshow.aspx.

Construction of the northbound side is scheduled to be completed in Fall 2023.

