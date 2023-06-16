Escaped Hopkins Co. Jail inmate back in custody

Escaped Hopkins Co. Jail inmate back in custody
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Jail officials say the inmate who escaped Thursday night is now back in custody.

They say 35-year-old Chad Thomas, walked off his assigned work site while participating in the Second Chance Occupational Rehabilitation Employment program.

Officials say local law enforcement was immediately notified once they realized Thomas was missing.

The jailer told us shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday that Thomas had been found and was being rebooked into jail.

Thomas has multiple charges against him, including forgery and drug possession.

Chad Allan Thomas walked away from a work site in Hopkins County, and his direction of travel...
Chad Allan Thomas walked away from a work site in Hopkins County, and his direction of travel is currently unknown(Kentucky State Police)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
Warren County men indicted in odometer tampering case
Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before noon on East 9th Street near Dockins...
Bowling Green man killed Wednesday in head-on crash in Russellville
Police respond.
Police say motorcycle club shooting in Bowling Green not a ‘random act’

Latest News

A new addiction treatment center is set to open in Owensboro by the end of July, bringing more...
Kentucky overdose fatalities down for the first time since 2018
Brooks took his final ride to Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, escorted by dozens of...
Scottsville motorcyclists laid to rest with one final ride
Christopher Valenine
Police searching for missing Scottsville man
Contract awarded for I-65 roadway rehabilitation in Bullitt, Hardin Counties
UK to allow beer sales at Kroger Field and Rupp Arena