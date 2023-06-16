Escaped Hopkins Co. Jail inmate back in custody

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Jail officials say the inmate who escaped Thursday night is now back in custody.

They say 35-year-old Chad Thomas, walked off his assigned work site while participating in the Second Chance Occupational Rehabilitation Employment program.

Officials say local law enforcement was immediately notified once they realized Thomas was missing.

The jailer told us shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday that Thomas had been found and was being rebooked into jail.

Thomas has multiple charges against him, including forgery and drug possession.

Chad Allan Thomas walked away from a work site in Hopkins County, and his direction of travel is currently unknown (Kentucky State Police)

