Glasgow police investigating theft from construction site

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – Police in Glasgow are investigating after several tools and wires went missing from a construction site.

The site is located just off South Green Street and S.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard. Crews are working to expand the existing South Green Elementary School.

Glasgow police began working the investigation about a week ago though the thefts are suspected to have occurred between May 26 and 30.

“Right now we’ve got fingers out all over the state looking for the tools and the material that was stolen from South Green,” said Detective Brian Starnes, the lead detective working the case. “There are things with distinctive marks that will hopefully shine light and help us as well.”

New spools of copper wire, power tools and other construction material were among the items stolen.

Officials estimate the items stolen were valued close to $15,000.

“It’s a work in progress right now,” Starnes said. “Hopefully in the next few days there will be more information to come to light.”

Starnes said video surveillance footage was obtained on Friday but would not be released to the public yet.

A series of suspects are being considered in the case. Starnes said he’s not ruling anyone out at this point in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the Glasgow Police Department at (270) 651-6165 or (270) 651-5151.

