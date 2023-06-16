A hot, hazy, and sunny day ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

More Sunshine For Friday

Winds turn from the north on Friday and that should help keep the humidity low. High temperatures are expected to top out in the middle and upper 80. Scattered showers and storms are still likely Sunday afternoon, but the better chances look to be Monday. Next week, an area of low pressure will meander around the mid-South and so we are expecting at least a couple of showers and storms each day. Rainfall would certainly be beneficially for the developing drought situation here in south-central Kentucky.

