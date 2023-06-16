Kentucky overdose fatalities down for the first time since 2018

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since 2018, overdose fatalities in Kentucky are trending downward, despite the national average continuing on an upward trend.

Kentucky and eight other states nationwide have experienced a decrease in overdose deaths. For the Commonwealth, we’ve observed a five percent decrease. Sarah Adkins, a site administrator for Yellow Banks Recovery Center through Addiction Recovery Care (ARC), says that the largest contributor to the decrease is increased education surrounding addiction treatment.

“We have taken a proactive approach to educating people about recovery and about how to prevent overdose.

So, treatment is more readily available in Kentucky than ever before,” said Adkins.

Providing access to affordable treatment, making an effort to destigmatize that treatment, and having NARCAN available over the counter have also proven to be successful in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

“Anyone can have NARCAN, they can carry it in their car, they can keep it on their person, they can have it available in their home, if they are afraid that a family member or a friend or even a stranger that they see out may be having an overdose, NARCAN is a life saving measure,” Adkins said.

Changing the narrative and viewing addiction as a healthcare risk rather than a criminal act has been pivotal in reaching those that need treatment, and in encouraging them to take the first step into recovery. Adkins shares that addiction is not a crime, but a disease.

“And that disease can be treated, addiction is treatable. When someone wants treatment, it’s important to act quickly because those decisions can be fleeting,” she said.

ARC plans to open a new recovery center in Owensboro, named the Yellow Banks Recovery Center.

It will have roughly 300 available beds, bringing addiction treatment closer to home for those in western Kentucky.

“Addiction Recovery Care is a well established program, but most of their sites are in central and eastern Kentucky, so it’s a game changing opportunity for people who live in this area,” said Adkins.

ARC hopes to have the new center open by the end of July.

Resources are available on their website for those that need treatment or advice on next steps for themselves or a loved one.

