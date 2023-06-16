KSP investigating reported murder-suicide in Breathitt County

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting on Wolverine Road in Breathitt County.

According to Trooper Matt Gayheart, a call of a shooting came in Friday at approximately 10:37 a.m. of an unresponsive woman at a home on KY-3193.

The investigation found that a woman reportedly shot three people before shooting herself.

This is a developing story, and we will update with information as it becomes known.

