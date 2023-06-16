KSP looking for escaped Hopkins County inmate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police troopers are searching for an escaped Hopkins County inmate.

Troopers say Chad Allan Thomas, 35, had walked away from a work program at 3 Rivers Farm on Beulah Road on June 15.

He was serving out a sentence for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property, and other charges.

He is described as a white male with green eyes and brown hair. He is approximately 5′10″ tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Thomas’ direction of travel is unknown at this time.

KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for Thomas, and to contact them at 270-676-3313 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

