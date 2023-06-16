Limited Rain Later in the Weekend

Rain chances do not look widespread over the next several days, but showers and storms are more likely on Monday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Expect warm, hazy skies to end today. We get more sunshine tomorrow as highs approach 90. A few storms are still possible on Father’s Day, but if they manage to develop, they would be widely scattered and focused to the middle and later part of the afternoon.

Storm chances are not looking great on Father's Day, but if a few are able to develop, heavy rain would be the main threat. (David Wolter)

The better chance for rain comes on Monday. A few isolated showers and storms are then possible each day through the remainder of the week. Any rainfall would certainly be beneficially for the developing drought situation here in south-central Kentucky.

