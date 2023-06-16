Police: Man arrested after trying to burn down Lexington historical site

Police say 29-year-old Santosh Sharma was arrested Thursday morning after he tried to burn down the Mary Todd Lincoln House.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of trying to burn down a historical site in Lexington.

Police say 29-year-old Santosh Sharma was arrested Thursday morning after he tried to burn down the Mary Todd Lincoln House.

According to his arrest citation, Sharma was spotted actively pouring gasoline on the rear of the Mary Todd Lincoln House with a lighter in his pocket.

Sharma also had an additional, full-gallon jug of gasoline in a drawstring bag tied to his back, according to the citation. The citation goes on to say that when confronted by an officer, Sharma brandished a hammer.

The citation says Sharma gained entry to the rear of the Mary Todd Lincoln House by entering through a gated, enclosed fenced-in area.

Executive director of the Mary Todd Lincoln House Gwen Thompson says she was called to the house that night to meet with police.

“Even if he had gotten further along in his process, we have a security system, we have an active fire system, so I’m confident that long-lasting harm wouldn’t have come to the building,” Thompson said.

Thompson says the childhood home of former first lady Mary Todd Lincoln has been open to visitors since 1977 and she’s grateful that nothing was severely damaged in the midst of the crime. She says visitors were welcomed the following morning.

“Our historic sites are treasures nationally and in Lexington. We’re all very proud to serve our community and also the visitors who come to Lexington to see what Lexington is all about,” said Thompson.

Sharma is charged with menacing, criminal trespassing and attempted arson.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phebe Copas, 48, of Tompkinsville, has been charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly...
Tompkinsville woman arrested after allegedly shooting Texas Uber driver
KSP logo
KSP investigating a murder, suicide in Hardin County
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Next 7 days
Toasty for Father’s Day
If you have any information please call 270-651-6165 or 279-651-5151 and speak with Officer...
Glasgow Police Department looking for missing teens

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting death after they responded to a home in Grayson County just...
Police investigating weekend shooting death in Grayson County
KSP logo
Kentucky State Police celebrates 75 years of service
Dollywood Sign
ACE partners with Dollywood to host annual coaster convention
Doctor Karan Singh, Medical Director of Respiratory Therapy at Med Center Health, said it’s not...
Med Center Health talks breathing easy with summer air quality
We are told 16-year-old Sam Wagers died while swimming in Paintsville Lake in Morgan County.
Community mourns loss of teen who drowned at Paintsville Lake