Police: Man caught on camera breaking into business, stealing merchandise & donation jar
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after police say he broke into a business in Madisonville.

Police say 24-year-old Gregory Stallworth in seen in surveillance throwing something heavy at the front door of a car audio and tinting business on East Center Street.

After several attempts, police say he broke through the glass and went inside the store. They say he took merchandise, including a $320 amplifier.

Police say he also came back inside and swiped the donation jar for the humane society.

Stallworth was tracked down and taken into custody on Arch Street.

He’s due in court Monday.

Gregory Stallworth
Gregory Stallworth(Hopkins Co. Jail)

