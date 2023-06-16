Rehab work begins on College Street Pedestrian Bridge

The first phase will be on the piers and will cause the boat ramp access to be closed for...
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Contractors began working on a project to rehabilitate the College Street Pedestrian Bridge on Friday.

The first phase of this work will be working under the bridge to work on the piers.

During this part of the project, the boat ramp access ramp beneath the bridge will be closed for several weeks, according to city officials.

The pedestrian bridge itself will remain open during this phase but may be closed for future phases of work.

The College Street Pedestrian Bridge is located downtown in Riverfront Park and was completed in 1915. This historic truss bridge serves as a pedestrian bridge on the City’s greenways network.

In 2019, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Bridge Inspection staff performed a bridge inspection that included an arm’s length inspection of all non-redundant steel tension members as well as general inspection of the deck, superstructure, and substructure components.

Recommended improvements and maintenance actions to various components of the structure were provided to the City.

FY2022 funding in the amount of $40,000 was allocated for a more comprehensive inspection, data collection, and design to determine repair needs and costs.

While the deficiencies found do not pose an immediate threat to the overall stability of the bridge, inspection staff recommended the repair be made in the near future, according to a release from the City of Bowling Green.

Additional notices will be provided as the process continues.

