Report: Bradshaw fractures foot, could miss months

LEXINGTON, Ky – (WKYT) The Athletic is reporting Aaron Bradshaw, the 7′1 big man big man from Camden, New Jersey has suffered a fractured foot which could force him to the sideline for months.

Bradshaw was a prized recruit (No. 5 overall) and possibly the centerpiece of the UK roster for the 2023-2024 season.

The report from The Athletic says Bradshaw could miss the start of the upcoming season and successful surgery could keep the 5-star prospect out for 4-6 months.

If Bradshaw is unable to play until late this year, his absence leaves only Ugonna Onyenso as the only true post player on the roster. Bradshaw’s game allows him, offensively, to be more out on the floor, but the Camden product would certainly help defend the rim.

