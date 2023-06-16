Scottsville motorcyclists laid to rest with one final ride

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -Duty called this week and several answered as dozens of motorcyclists gathered to give an Allen County man his last ride.

After a battle with cancer, Jody Brooks passed earlier this month. He left behind a legacy as a Marine, a family man and a love for fishing and his motorcycle.

Brooks’ family set out to get him a final and proper goodbye. A social media post asking for motorcycles to help escort him during his funeral procession went viral earlier this week.

“Tha’s kind of the way it goes when you ride a motorcycle ... you kinda try to help each other. That’s what we’re supposed to do, it doesn’t matter who you are. Jody’s a good guy, I fished with him, we rode motorcycles, we did a lot of things together,” said John Marks, a friend of Brooks’ and fellow motorcyclist.

More than 40 motorcycles were staged outside Goad Funeral Home Thursday afternoon, their riders ready to help lead the procession.

Following the funeral, Brooks’ casket was placed inside a unique but fitting hearse. A motorcycle fitted with a enclosure was used to house the casket.

“I knew him for several years, Jody was a real good fella,” said David Fowler, a longtime friend of Brooks’. “He rode a motorcycle, and people that ride motorcycles support each other. It’s a brotherhood, I guess that’s what it’s all about ... When he first bought a motorcycle, he brought it over to me to get it fixed.”

Brooks was buried at Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville.

