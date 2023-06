UK announces expansion of alcohol sales to football, basketball games

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The University of Kentucky has announced the expansion of alcohol sales at sporting events.

UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced on Friday that beer sales will be allowed at all athletic events this coming season.

Barnhart says more details will be announced at a later date.

Kentucky has already tested beer sales at baseball home games at Kentucky Proud Park this spring, with no alcohol-related issues reported.

Barnhart did not reveal how much money the university made in alcohol sales during the baseball and softball pilot program. He said a large part of the reason they’re planning to make this change is because of the atmosphere this baseball season.

“I think that if you’re making decisions on just revenue, there’s other things that we would do things differently. You make decisions, different things you’re trying to do, whether it’s atmospheres at your games or amenities that your fans desire. So, it’s not a financial decision for us,” Barnhart said.

With Kentucky making this decision, only Georgia and Auburn remain as the last schools in the SEC to not permit beer sales at football games.

