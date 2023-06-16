Williams homers in back-to-back games, Hot Rods fall 9-3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carson Williams, Bob Seymour, and Brock Jones all blasted solo homers for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (26-29), but the Hickory Crawdads (24-32) offense was overbearing in a 9-3 loss on Thursday night at LP Frans Stadium.

The Hot Rods scored their first run of the game in the top of the first against Crawdads starter Larson Kindreich. Williams lifted a solo homer over the left field wall, putting Bowling Green up 1-0.

Hickory responded in the bottom of the first off Bowling Green starter Sandy Gaston. Alejandro Osuna led-off with a solo home run to tie the game at 1-1. Geisel Cepeda singled and moved up to second on a wild pitch to put a runner in scoring position. Abimelec Ortiz singled to right, scoring Cepeda to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Crawdads increased their lead against Hot Rods reliever Cade Halemanu in the bottom of the second. Jayce Easley walked and scored on a two-run homer off the bat of Osuna that handed Hickory a 4-1 lead. In the bottom of the third, Josh Hatcher homered to left to make it a 5-1 ballgame. Seymour stopped the bleeding in the top of the fourth with a solo home run to center, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hickory offense exploded again against Bowling Green reliever Tony Locey. Keyber Rodriguez and Frainyer Chavez smacked back-to-back base hits to put runners on first and second. Cooper Johnson singled to left, moving Chavez to third and scoring Rodriguez to move the score to 6-2. Easley plated Chavez on a base hit and Cepeda singled in Johnson to increase the lead to 8-2. With Easley at third, Locey tossed a wild pitch, allowing Easley to reach home and make it a 9-2 ballgame.

Bowling Green got back on the board in the top of the seventh against Hickory reliever Bradford Webb. Jones laced a solo homer over the centerfield wall to cut the deficit to six. The Hot Rods offense was shutout the last two frames, losing by a score of 9-3.

Kindreich (3-4) earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits, two walks, and eight strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Gaston (1-3 took the loss, striking out two, walking one, and letting up three hits, while allowing two runs over 1.0 inning.

Bowling Green and Hickory play game four of a six-game series on Friday with first pitch set for 6:00 PM CT. The Hot Rods are rolling out RHP Roel Garica (2-3, 5.00), while the Crawdads are starting RHP Winston Santos (3-3, 4.66).

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.