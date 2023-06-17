‘Glasgow Gaelic Gathering’ kicks off this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – After more than four years, Glasgow is bringing back an event to celebrate its Scottish roots.

The “Glasgow Gaelic Gathering” kicked off Friday evening at Yancey’s Gastropub in downtown Glasgow. It runs through Sunday.

“There’s actually two groups that have been meeting that we’re going to combine to try to get the Highland Games going again for next year,” said Cherie Vaughn, an event organizer. “This is kind of a kickoff for that.”

Vaughn owns and operates Main Street Bed & Breakfast near Glasgow’s downtown square. She said a guest of hers turned out to be a Gaelic expert.

Dr. Adam Dahmer, who is spearheading much of this weekend’s event lineup, expressed interest in a Gaelic gathering in Glasgow. The city gets its namesake from the well-known city in Scotland.

“He had heard that they canceled the Highland Games and thought this would be a good thing to bring back to Glasgow,” she said.

Gaelic is a Celtic language native to Scotland.

The weekend’s events include three days of classes and workshops about the culture and language of the Scottish Gaels, according to a flyer.

Dahmer and Dr. Dhanya Baird are leading the classes. The two have doctoral degrees in Celtic studies from Scotland’s University of Edinburgh.

Those interested in attending must pay $20 per event per person or $50 for the whole weekend. The bulk of the events will be held inside Yancey’s Ballroom, which is located at 300 S. Broadway St. in Glasgow.

As for the future of the Glasgow Highland Games, Vaughn said the work is already underway. Those interested in helping should contact Vaughn at (270) 590-1410.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.