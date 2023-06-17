Mother arrested in death of 1-year-old daughter after bringing child’s body to hospital

Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her...
Authorities in Mississippi say Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22, has been arrested after her 1-year-old daughter died.(Hernando Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman has been arrested and charged in the death of her own daughter.

WMC reports that 22-year-old Quantella Vonsha Towns brought her 1-year-old child to the hospital on Wednesday, but the girl was already dead.

Investigators responded to the hospital and met with Towns.

According to authorities, they found several inconsistencies in the woman’s story about what happened to her child.

A warrant for Towns arrest was issued for child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm, police said.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old mother was arrested at her home by the Panola County Sheriff’s Department.

She is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
Christopher Valenine
Police searching for missing Scottsville man
Warren County men indicted in odometer tampering case
Joey Norman talks with Jesse Brown, a longtime teacher at Glasgow High School, after he was...
Warren Central High’s principal taking job in Glasgow
Police respond.
Police say motorcycle club shooting in Bowling Green not a ‘random act’

Latest News

FILE - The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on display at the Chicago Auto Show, Thursday, Feb. 9,...
Highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming...
15 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, building
Alaska State Troopers have reported that Jim Tweto, a noted bush pilot and member of the...
‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto, bush guide killed in plane crash
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
Collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia to reopen within 2 weeks, governor says