Police warn public of local scam phone calls, texts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted by victims in the area regarding a phone scam.

Citizens have received calls from someone stating they are a trooper with Kentucky State Police and there is civil litigation against them. The caller then demands an immediate payment over the phone to avoid being arrested.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they received two reports Friday from different people who received test messages Thursday evening from the number, 270-257-1217.

The WCSO says this is likely a spoofed or text app number.

Law enforcement will not call you to inform of an arrest warrant.

These agencies will not ask anyone for money, banking/personal information or make threats of arrest.

If you are in any doubt, contact the WCSO at 270-842-1633 or KSP Post 3.

KSP reminds the public that they do not call to collect funds or threaten arrest for unpaid fines or taxes.

Also, they say to never share your Social Security Number or other personal information online or by phone.

To help as a guide, below are the “Top 10 Tips to avoid being scammed.

1.) High pressure sales or frequent calls are signs that it’s a scam.

2.) If the caller demands an immediate decision, it’s likely a scam.

3.) People requesting a credit or debit card or any banking account information.

4.) If the caller offers to send someone to your home or to overnight something.

5.) Something for free is usually a reason to be suspicious.

6.) Unresponsive to questions or too quick to answer by cutting you off.

7.) An investment without a risk.

8.) Will not provide written information or references.

9.) Not registered with the Attorney General’s Office.

10.) If it sounds too good to be true, it often is.

Should anyone receive these calls or if they have questions or concerns, they are encouraged to contact the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General at 502-696-5300 by phone or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov/scams, the Kentucky State Police, or their local police department.

