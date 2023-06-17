UK Adds Another Freshman To No. 1 2023-24 Recruiting Class

Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari announced Saturday that he had added 3-star Joey Hart to his No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the 2023-24 season.
UK Adds Another Freshman To No. 1 2023-24 Recruiting Class
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari announced Saturday that he had added 3-star Joey Hart to his No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the 2023-24 season.

Hart, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard from Linton, Indiana, is the seventh freshman to join the Wildcats, joining Aaron Bradshaw, recently-added Jordan Burks, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and DJ Wagner.

“I’m excited to get started at Kentucky,” Hart said in a release. “I chose UK because of Coach Calipari, the supportive fan base and Kentucky’s ability to develop players. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to compete and play in the NCAA Tournament.”

Hart averaged 23.6 points and shot better than 40% from 3-point range while helping Linton-Stockton High School to the Class 2A State Finals this past season.

“Joey can really shoot the basketball but also brings a tremendous all-around game to this class,” Calipari said in a release. “His best days of basketball are ahead of him and I look forward to watching him develop alongside the rest of the class. I’m excited to get Joey on campus so he can continue to improve at this next level.”

The Wildcats are set to represent the United States in GLOBL Jam in Toronto, Canada beginning July 12.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they received two reports Friday from different people...
Police warn public of local scam phone calls, texts
Police: Man caught on camera breaking into business, stealing merchandise & donation jar
Police: Man caught on camera breaking into business, stealing merchandise & donation jar
Joey Norman talks with Jesse Brown, a longtime teacher at Glasgow High School, after he was...
Warren Central High’s principal taking job in Glasgow
Brooks took his final ride to Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, escorted by dozens of...
Scottsville motorcyclists laid to rest with one final ride
Christopher Valenine
Police searching for missing Scottsville man

Latest News

Group gathers at the Justice Center in downtown Bowling Green for a 'Justice for Emmett Till'...
PHOTOS: Group gathers downtown for 'Justice for Emmett Till' protest at Justice Center