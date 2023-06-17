Warren Central High’s principal taking job in Glasgow

Joey Norman talks with Jesse Brown, a longtime teacher at Glasgow High School, after he was...
Joey Norman talks with Jesse Brown, a longtime teacher at Glasgow High School, after he was named the newest principal at Glasgow High. Norman replaces Dr. Amy Allen Compton and comes from Warren Central High School.(BRENNAN CRAIN/WBKO News)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The principal at Warren Central High School will soon be at the top post at Glasgow High School.

Joey Norman was announced as the newest principal at Glasgow High during a small gathering held inside the school’s auditorium on Friday afternoon. Norman comes to the job with 19 years of high school teaching and leadership experience.

“I am super excited,” Norman said. “Somebody this old shouldn’t be this excited. I told somebody earlier it’s like Christmas morning.”

Norman served four years as an assistant principal before becoming the head principal where he has served the last four years. He taught biology before that.

Dr. Amy Allen Compton had been at the school’s top post since 2017 but was recently named as the newest principal of Bardstown High School.

“We’re looking forward to a new year and new adventures,” said Dr. Chad Muhlenkamp, the superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools.

Muhlenkamp said a few people already employed by Glasgow Independent Schools had considered the position but later pulled out. The remaining applicants were people not associated with the school system.

Norman said he plans to focus the next few weeks on meeting and becoming acquainted with faculty and the Glasgow community. He begins his duties on July 1.

“I want everybody to feel like this is their school because I know that’s what’s going to make us take the next step toward greatness,” Norman said.

Norman is married to Kelli Norman and has two daughters, Chloe and Ella, and two step-daughters, Ava and Harper.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
Warren County men indicted in odometer tampering case
Kentucky State Police said the crash happened just before noon on East 9th Street near Dockins...
Bowling Green man killed Wednesday in head-on crash in Russellville
Police respond.
Police say motorcycle club shooting in Bowling Green not a ‘random act’

Latest News

KSP investigating reported murder-suicide in Breathitt County
The "Glasgow Gaelic Gathering" is slated for June 16-18, 2023.
‘Glasgow Gaelic Gathering’ kicks off this weekend
Man caught on camera breaking into Madisonville business
Bowling Green Police Dept. accepting academy applicants