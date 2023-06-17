Warren Central High’s principal taking job in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) – The principal at Warren Central High School will soon be at the top post at Glasgow High School.

Joey Norman was announced as the newest principal at Glasgow High during a small gathering held inside the school’s auditorium on Friday afternoon. Norman comes to the job with 19 years of high school teaching and leadership experience.

“I am super excited,” Norman said. “Somebody this old shouldn’t be this excited. I told somebody earlier it’s like Christmas morning.”

Norman served four years as an assistant principal before becoming the head principal where he has served the last four years. He taught biology before that.

Dr. Amy Allen Compton had been at the school’s top post since 2017 but was recently named as the newest principal of Bardstown High School.

“We’re looking forward to a new year and new adventures,” said Dr. Chad Muhlenkamp, the superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools.

Muhlenkamp said a few people already employed by Glasgow Independent Schools had considered the position but later pulled out. The remaining applicants were people not associated with the school system.

Norman said he plans to focus the next few weeks on meeting and becoming acquainted with faculty and the Glasgow community. He begins his duties on July 1.

“I want everybody to feel like this is their school because I know that’s what’s going to make us take the next step toward greatness,” Norman said.

Norman is married to Kelli Norman and has two daughters, Chloe and Ella, and two step-daughters, Ava and Harper.

