BG Freedom Walkers host 4th annual Juneteenth celebration

BG Freedom Walkers host fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The BG Freedom Walkers hosted their fourth Juneteenth celebration on June 17.

The festivities included black-owned small business vendors selling goods, as well as black owned local restaurants serving food to those celebrating.

Speeches were made by BG Freedom Walkers’ leaders and President of the Bowling Green NAACP Ryan Dearborne about the day to celebrate freedom.

All leading to a proclamation from Mayor Todd Alcott, that announces June 17 to be Juneteenth Day in Bowling Green and Warren County.

“The city of Bowling Green, in Warren County, Kentucky, proclaims June 17, 2023 as Juneteenth Commemoration, whereas President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 recognizing Juneteenth as a national independence day and federal holiday,” said Alcott while reading the proclamation.

For more information on Juneteenth celebrations and the BG Freedom Walkers, visit their facebook.

