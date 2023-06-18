Bowling Green Aviation Heritage Park honors 10 esteemed flyers at annual Hangar Party

By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The planes were filling the runway at the Bowling Green-Woodhurst Airport as the Bowling Green Aviation Heritage Park hosted its annual hangar party.

The Bowling Green Aviation Heritage Park hosted its annual fundraiser that gives donors an opportunity to see air crafts up close on the runway, enjoy some food, but most importantly, to honor 10 esteemed flyers on a grand stage.

One of those pilots was Bowling Green native and Western Kentucky University graduate General Ken Fleenor, whose family was in attendance for the event.

“It’s very cool,” said Fleenors’ son John. “I’m very honored and humbled by it all and he would be too.”

General Fleenor served in the Air Force as an F-4 Pilot. In 1967, while flying his 87th mission, he was captured and held captive for five and a half years before making it home safely.

That toughness is one of the many reasons he made a great role model to his family.

“He brought us out to Air Force bases from the time we were really little to show us airplanes and to talk to us, not only about his experiences, but about the history of the Air Force and his rides in the early 50′s,” said Fleenors’ Grandson Kenneth.

General Fleenor retired after 28 years with more than 5,400 flight hours, 183 combat hours, and over a dozen decorations.

It’s the qualities that earned him those decorations that his family so proud.

“He was a man that was very convicted, both in his religious faith but also his family and his country,” said Fleenors’ Grandson Stephen.

“He was a leader, through and through in everything he did, whether it was small business or really important positions in the military, and he was without question the leader of this family,” said Kenneth.

10 flyers were honored in the ceremony.

The Aviation Heritage Park plans to continue the fundraiser next year. For more information visit their website.

