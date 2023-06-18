Bravo 12 Black goes undefeated to become 2023 National Champions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s local Bravo Volleyball Organization was well-represented at the 50th AAU Girls National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Florida over the weekend.

Bravo 12 Black went 10-0, securing the title in a battle, 26-24, off of an ace.

These 11 and 12 year old local young ladies are bringing home the trophy out of 93 of the best 12U club teams around the United States.

They have been training, traveling, and preparing for months for this exact moment, and all the hard work paid off.

Congratulations, ladies!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.