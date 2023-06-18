Chaney’s Dairy Barn hosts Stuff the Bus Fun Run

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - June 17 was Bowling Green Athletic Club’s 7th Annual Stuff the Bus Family Fun Run at Chaney’s Dairy Barn.

A record 200 contestants came out to run in the family Family Fun Run 5K and this year’s new Glimmer Gallop Kids Run. One of them was winner 17-year-old Tyler Stranger of Scottsville, who won free Slim Chickens for a year.

The real reward though, was raising money for a good cause, with an estimated $7,000 being raised at this year’s run.

All proceeds will be going to Stuff the Bus, a nonprofit that works to ensure children enter school with all the supplies necessary to succeed.

