Former Hilltopper safety Kaleb Oliver gets drafted by XFL’s D.C. Defenders

Kaleb Oliver high fives WKU fan after getting an interception against Hawaii.
Kaleb Oliver high fives WKU fan after getting an interception against Hawaii.(Lauren Floyd)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU Football safety Kaleb Oliver was picked in the 2023 XFL Draft, being selected by the D.C. Defenders.

Oliver played two seasons on the hill after playing four years at Georgia tech.

In 2021, Oliver played in all 14 games for WKU during the team’s run to a Conference USA East Division Championship. He totaled 32 tackles on the season and recorded two pass breakups. In his final season with the Tops, he played in 14 games, starting in 11 while totaling 63 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 4 interceptions.

At the end of the season he was named as an All-Conference USA honorable mention.

Oliver is the second former Hilltopper to join the Defenders, following former Hilltopper receiver Lucky Jackson had a breakout year this past season in DC and earned himself a contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 6-2 220 pound Oliver played strong safety during his time on the Hill but was drafted as a linebacker.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

