BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in locating Ashley and Kelly Sauceda.

They are 15 and 16 years of age and walked away from a residence on Columbia Avenue during the night.

If you have any information please call 270-651-6165 or 279-651-5151 and speak with Officer Josh Hardin.

