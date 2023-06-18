Hopkins Co. community gathers in Madisonville to celebrate Juneteenth

Hopkins Co. community gathers in Madisonville to celebrate Juneteenth
By Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The African American Coalition of Hopkins Co. held their second annual Juneteenth celebration at Dr. Festus Claybon Park Saturday afternoon.

A celebration that Coalition President Bill McReynolds says is centered around unity.

“It’s time for the African American community to come together in unity, love, peace, harmony, to celebrate such an important date,” McReynolds said. “We were just glad to see all those who came out because everyone who needed to be here, they showed up.”

Vendors, small business owners, and the Hopkins Co. community gathered in Madisonville to celebrate freedom, 158 years since the end of slavery.

“It means everything to me, knowing just 158 years ago things were so different, and to be able to celebrate freedom, until you experience it there’s nothing like it,” McReynolds said.

The celebration lasted from 11 a.m. to just after dusk, the night being capped off with a fireworks display.

“What we need to do is take Juneteenth and recognize it as a cultural independence day,” Charles Shepherd said. “When we started to recognize each other as more than just an entity, but as a person.”

Shepherd is a member of the African American Coalition, and agreed with McReynolds in saying the day is focused on community.

“Nobody can divide us,” Shepherd said. “We don’t fall separated, we stand collectively.”

Unity of both young and old, with education becoming an important part of a community Shepherd hopes to continue to celebrate.

“It takes a community to raise these children, to be responsible to these children, to keep this place clean, to be an accountable person yourself,” Shepherd added.

McReynolds says they’ve already begun planning for next year’s festivities, with a goal of expanding their reach with each year’s celebration.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they received two reports Friday from different people...
Police warn public of local scam phone calls, texts
Police: Man caught on camera breaking into business, stealing merchandise & donation jar
Police: Man caught on camera breaking into business, stealing merchandise & donation jar
Joey Norman talks with Jesse Brown, a longtime teacher at Glasgow High School, after he was...
Warren Central High’s principal taking job in Glasgow
Brooks took his final ride to Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, escorted by dozens of...
Scottsville motorcyclists laid to rest with one final ride
Christopher Valenine
Police searching for missing Scottsville man

Latest News

KSP logo
KSP investigating a murder, suicide in Hardin County
Chaney’s Dairy Barn hosts Stuff the Bus Fun Run
Chaney’s Dairy Barn hosts Stuff the Bus Fun Run
A record 200 contestants came out, to run in the family Family Fun Run 5K and this year’s...
Chaney’s Dairy Barn hosts Stuff the Bus Fun Run
Phebe Copas, 48, of Tompkinsville, has been charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly...
Tompkinsville woman arrested after allegedly shooting Texas Uber driver