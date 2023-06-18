KSP investigating a murder, suicide in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Vine Grove man and woman are both dead after Kentucky State Police were called to investigate a possible murder-suicide case early Saturday morning.

Allen McLean, 67, and his wife, Lisa McLean, 48, were both pronounced dead at their home on Edgebrook Drive in Hardin County.

Police said that their preliminary investigations determined that Allen McLean shot his wife before turning the weapon on himself.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.