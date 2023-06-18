KSP investigating a murder, suicide in Hardin County

KSP logo
KSP logo(KSP)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Vine Grove man and woman are both dead after Kentucky State Police were called to investigate a possible murder-suicide case early Saturday morning.

Allen McLean, 67, and his wife, Lisa McLean, 48, were both pronounced dead at their home on Edgebrook Drive in Hardin County.

Police said that their preliminary investigations determined that Allen McLean shot his wife before turning the weapon on himself.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they received two reports Friday from different people...
Police warn public of local scam phone calls, texts
Police: Man caught on camera breaking into business, stealing merchandise & donation jar
Police: Man caught on camera breaking into business, stealing merchandise & donation jar
Joey Norman talks with Jesse Brown, a longtime teacher at Glasgow High School, after he was...
Warren Central High’s principal taking job in Glasgow
Brooks took his final ride to Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, escorted by dozens of...
Scottsville motorcyclists laid to rest with one final ride
Christopher Valenine
Police searching for missing Scottsville man

Latest News

Chaney’s Dairy Barn hosts Stuff the Bus Fun Run
Chaney’s Dairy Barn hosts Stuff the Bus Fun Run
A record 200 contestants came out, to run in the family Family Fun Run 5K and this year’s...
Chaney’s Dairy Barn hosts Stuff the Bus Fun Run
Phebe Copas, 48, of Tompkinsville, has been charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly...
Tompkinsville woman arrested after allegedly shooting Texas Uber driver
Juneteenth sign pinned up at Dr. Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville, Ky.
Hopkins Co. community gathers in Madisonville to celebrate Juneteenth