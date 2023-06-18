Parra pockets three-hit game, Hot Rods fall short 5-4

Schnell scores on a double off the bat of Parra that put Bowling Green up 1-0.
Schnell scores on a double off the bat of Parra that put Bowling Green up 1-0.(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jeffry Parra smacked a go-ahead RBI double in the top of the seventh as part of a 3-for-4 performance for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-30), but the Hickory Crawdads (25-34) plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth that led to a 5-4 win on Sunday at LP Frans Stadium.

The Hot Rods began the scoring in the top of the fourth against Crawdads reliever Mitch Bratt. Bob Seymour singled and scored on a two-run homer from Willy Vasquez, putting Bowling Green up 2-0.

Hickory answered back in the bottom of the fifth off Bowling Green reliever Alfredo Zarraga. Tucker Mitchell led-off with a walk and Daniel Mateo singled to put runners on first and second. Josh Hatcher doubled to right field, plating Mitchell and Mateo to tie the game at 2-2.

In the top of the sixth, the Hot Rods took back the lead against Crawdads reliever Jackson Kelley. Nick Schnell led-off with a single and came around to score on a double off the bat of Parra, making it a 3-2 ballgame. After Parra moved up to third on a groundout, he scored on a sacrifice fly from Jalen Battles to increase Bowling Green’s lead to 4-2.

The Crawdads cut the lead in the bottom of the seventh against Hot rods reliever Tony Locey. Mitchell smacked a solo homer over the right center field wall to move the score to 4-3. Hickory took the lead in the bottom of the eighth off Bowling Green reliever Aneudy Cortorreal. Cody Freeman walked and scored on an RBI double from Max Acosta to tie the game. Acosta was plated on a base hit by Abimelec Ortiz to put the Crawdads up.

Parra led-off the bottom of the ninth with a double, but the Hot Rods offense couldn’t move him, losing by a score of 5-4.

Robby Alhstrom (2-1) earned the win, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings while letting up two hits and striking out four. Cortorreal (1-2) picked up the loss, allowing two runs on two hits, a walk, and a strikeout over 1.0 frame.

The Hot Rods enjoy a day-off on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Greenville Drive at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Game one is set for Tuesday at 6:35 PM CT.

