Pennsylvania trooper, suspect killed in shootout; 2nd trooper seriously wounded

Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023....
Law enforcement work the scene after a shooting near Mifflintown, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023. A state trooper and a suspect were both killed Saturday in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper, state police said. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A state trooper and a suspect were killed Saturday in a shootout in central Pennsylvania, hours after the suspect seriously wounded another trooper, state police said.

Police in Juniata County said a man engaged troopers at about 12:45 p.m. near the Lewistown barracks and shot one trooper, who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities found the man shortly before 3 p.m. in Walker Township, about 21 miles (33 km) east of Lewistown. The shooter and a trooper were then killed during the resulting shootout, state police said in a news release.

The name of the trooper and the suspect who died and the name and condition of the wounded trooper were not immediately available.

Officials said Saturday evening there was no threat to the public.

Gov. Josh Shapiro and Col. Christopher Paris of the state police were at the hospital where the injured trooper was being treated, state police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
Christopher Valenine
Police searching for missing Scottsville man
Warren County men indicted in odometer tampering case
Joey Norman talks with Jesse Brown, a longtime teacher at Glasgow High School, after he was...
Warren Central High’s principal taking job in Glasgow
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they received two reports Friday from different people...
Police warn public of local scam phone calls, texts

Latest News

Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez
Amber Alert issued for 2 Cleveland, Ohio, children
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA...
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins resigns hours after drunken driving arrest
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China,...
Blinken arrives in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions
If you have any information please call 270-651-6165 or 279-651-5151 and speak with Officer...
Glasgow Police Department looking for missing teens