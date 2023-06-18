Shooting suspect arrested after 5 people wounded near Washington state music festival

FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — Five people were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campground area hosting a music festival Saturday night, police said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the camping area near the small city of George, 149 miles (239 kilometers) east of Seattle. Officers pursued the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

Five victims suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said in a social media post. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Police said a nearby concert was going ahead as planned. KREM-TV reported the concert was an electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Organizers of the Beyond Wonderland festival posted a tweet asking concertgoers to avoid a specific gate to the campground but said there was no danger.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they received two reports Friday from different people...
Police warn public of local scam phone calls, texts
Police: Man caught on camera breaking into business, stealing merchandise & donation jar
Police: Man caught on camera breaking into business, stealing merchandise & donation jar
Joey Norman talks with Jesse Brown, a longtime teacher at Glasgow High School, after he was...
Warren Central High’s principal taking job in Glasgow
Brooks took his final ride to Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, escorted by dozens of...
Scottsville motorcyclists laid to rest with one final ride
Christopher Valenine
Police searching for missing Scottsville man

Latest News

Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open...
Fowler, Clark share the US Open lead with major champs chasing them
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Ohio Amber Alert canceled, kids found safe in Indiana
A record 200 contestants came out, to run in the family Family Fun Run 5K and this year’s...
Chaney’s Dairy Barn hosts Stuff the Bus Fun Run
Phebe Copas, 48, of Tompkinsville, has been charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly...
Tompkinsville woman arrested after allegedly shooting Texas Uber driver