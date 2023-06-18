Toasty for Father’s Day

Rain chances arrive Sunday evening into Monday
By Dana Money
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were dry and warm for Saturday with highs topping out in the middle 80s. Tomorrow, Father’s Day, will be warmer with highs topping out near 90°!

If you have any plans early in the day for Father’s Day, things will stay mainly dry for you. Chances for rain will hold off until later in the afternoon and evening, with the best chances for rain arriving on Monday. Any rain we get will be a sight for sore eyes with the abnormally-dry-to-moderate drought throughout the region. Thankfully, we are set to receive a few bouts of rain over the next seven days.

Next 7 days
Next 7 days(WBKO)

Here is a look at the potential rainfall across our region for the next seven days, it’s looking good for now, let’s hope we can keep the rain trend up over the next few weeks to clear out the drought.

