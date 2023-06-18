Tompkinsville woman arrested after allegedly shooting Texas Uber driver

EL PASO, Tex. (WBKO) – Police in Texas say a Tompkinsville woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot an Uber driver on Friday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened along U.S. 54 in El Paso. Authorities responded to a shooting call around 2:20 p.m., according to a news release.

Police say Phebe Copas, 48, of Tompkinsville shot Daniel P. Garcia, 52, after she believed he was taking her to Mexico.

Garcia was taking Copas from the west side of El Paso to the Mission Valley area. Garcia apparently works for Uber, which is a transportation company where people use their private vehicles to transport people for a fee.

“The investigation does not support that a kidnapping took place or that Piedra was veering from Copas’ destination,” the news release said.

Piedra was critically wounded, taken to the hospital, and remains hospitalized.

Copas remains lodged at the El Paso County Detention Center and is being held on a $1 million bond. She is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

No further information was available.

