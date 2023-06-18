WKU Baseball adds former Tennessee pitcher Jacob Bimbi to the roster

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former University of Tennessee pitcher Jacob Bimbi announced that he will be coming to the Hill and play for the Tops next season.

Bimbi posted a message on Twitter saying “I want to thank the university of Tennessee for giving me the chance to be a part of their team and wish nothing but the best of luck in Omaha. With that being said I would like to announce my commitment to Western Kentucky for next fall.”

The Marc Rardin era for WKU Baseball is just beginning as he completed his first season as the head coach for the Hilltoppers, blowing everybody’s expectations out of the water. Now he’s been focusing on the transfer portal and bringing in players to fit his mold.

The six foot pitcher appeared in 15 games for Tennessee as a junior this season, with a 2-0 record. He had 22 strikeouts in 13 point 2 innings this season.

Prior to Tennessee he went to the JUCO Wabash Valley College in Illinois.

He will enter his senior year at WKU.

