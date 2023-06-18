WKU Baseball adds former Tennessee pitcher Jacob Bimbi to the roster

Jacob Bimbi gets a strikeout against Bellarmine
Jacob Bimbi gets a strikeout against Bellarmine(WVLT)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former University of Tennessee pitcher Jacob Bimbi announced that he will be coming to the Hill and play for the Tops next season.

Bimbi posted a message on Twitter saying “I want to thank the university of Tennessee for giving me the chance to be a part of their team and wish nothing but the best of luck in Omaha. With that being said I would like to announce my commitment to Western Kentucky for next fall.”

The Marc Rardin era for WKU Baseball is just beginning as he completed his first season as the head coach for the Hilltoppers, blowing everybody’s expectations out of the water. Now he’s been focusing on the transfer portal and bringing in players to fit his mold.

The six foot pitcher appeared in 15 games for Tennessee as a junior this season, with a 2-0 record. He had 22 strikeouts in 13 point 2 innings this season.

Prior to Tennessee he went to the JUCO Wabash Valley College in Illinois.

He will enter his senior year at WKU.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
2 men arrested for racing up to 180 mph on I-65
Christopher Valenine
Police searching for missing Scottsville man
Warren County men indicted in odometer tampering case
Joey Norman talks with Jesse Brown, a longtime teacher at Glasgow High School, after he was...
Warren Central High’s principal taking job in Glasgow
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says they received two reports Friday from different people...
Police warn public of local scam phone calls, texts

Latest News

Kaleb Oliver high fives WKU fan after getting an interception against Hawaii.
Former Hilltopper safety Kaleb Oliver gets drafted by XFL’s D.C. Defenders
Dru Baker drove in a career-tying four RBI during his 3-for-4 performance to push the Bowling...
Hot Rods get revenge, take game four 8-3 over Hickory
Dru Baker drove in a career-tying four RBI during his 3-for-4 performance to push the Bowling...
Hot Rods get revenge, take game four 8-3 over Hickory
Aaron Bradshaw during McDonald's All-American Games practice.
Report: Bradshaw fractures foot, could miss months