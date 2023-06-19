ACE partners with Dollywood to host annual coaster convention

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - American Coaster Enthusiasts, also known as ACE, partnered with Dollywood theme park to host their 45th annual coaster convention.

ACE held their first convention in 1978 and has continued to host each convention at a different theme park every year as their organization continues to grow.

Wes Ramey, Director of Public Relations at Dollywood Parks and Resorts, said this years convention broke the previous attendance record with roughly 1,300 ACE members attending.

The convention will be held at Dollywood from Sunday June 18 through Wednesday June 21, and Carowinds in North Carolina from June 22-23.

“They have great regional events that take place throughout the year so if you can’t head to the national convention, we have regional events here that we host at the park every year and it travels around to different theme parks all throughout different regions,” Ramey said.

Although Coaster Con is being held at Dollywood, the park will remain open to the public but the events for the convention will remain strictly for members of the ACE.

Online registration for the convention is currently closed, but for more information on how to become a member of ACE visit https://www.aceonline.org/. To stay up to date on what is a happening at Dollywood Parks and Resorts, visit Dollywood’s blog https://www.dollywood.com/blog.

