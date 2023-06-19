Former Hilltopper outfielder Ty Crittenberger announces transfer to Kentucky

Ty Crittenberger
Ty Crittenberger(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Western Kentucky standout outfielder Ty Crittenberger announced via social media that he will be transferring to Kentucky for his final season.

The Lighthouse Point, Florida, native spent three seasons at WKU after transferring from Polk State College in Florida.

This past season as a redshirt junior at WKU, Crittenberger played a large role in the Tops’ 33-26 campaign that included a 16-14 record in Conference USA after the program was picked to finish last in the preseason coaches’ poll.

Crittenberger led the Hilltoppers in runs scored with 57 and stolen bases with 20 while batting .314 with four home runs, 16 doubles, two triples and 31 runs batted in.

He posted a .287/.395/.412 slash line as a redshirt sophomore in 2022, tallying three home runs, six doubles, 17 runs scored and 21 RBIs.

In his first season with the Tops in 2021, Crittenberger batted .241 with two home runs, nine doubles and 12 RBIs.

