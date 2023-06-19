Kentucky State Police celebrates 75 years of service

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 1, Kentucky State Police will celebrate 75 years of service, an occasion that was memorialized Monday with a celebration of the progress that KSP has made in that time.

Since its’ inception in 1948, the agency has grown to almost 1,900 employees across the Commonwealth with law enforcement-assisted initiatives like the Angel Initiative, Safe School Programs and the Internet Crimes Against Children division.

Troopers now say the anniversary serves as a time to reflect on their history and continue to grow to better serve Kentuckians.

“You think back on the troopers that came before us and all the things that they faced throughout our history, and it’s also a great opportunity for us to show that we continue to want to strive to provide that service to our commonwealth and our community,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police’s Public Information Officer.

In the last 75 years, Priddy says that the agency has grown in both personnel and in new programs meant to improve law enforcement.

“That includes things like our telecommunicators, dispatchers, laboratory testing, K9 units, an aircraft branch, you know, we have 16 post locations we have a lot of different things that assist other law enforcement agencies,” said Priddy.

Priddy hopes that in the last 75 years, KSP has left a legacy of confidence in law enforcement that will continue into the agency’s future.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.