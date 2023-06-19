Kentucky State Police celebrates 75 years of service

KSP logo
KSP logo(KSP)
By Derek Parham
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 1, Kentucky State Police will celebrate 75 years of service, an occasion that was memorialized Monday with a celebration of the progress that KSP has made in that time.

Since its’ inception in 1948, the agency has grown to almost 1,900 employees across the Commonwealth with law enforcement-assisted initiatives like the Angel Initiative, Safe School Programs and the Internet Crimes Against Children division.

Troopers now say the anniversary serves as a time to reflect on their history and continue to grow to better serve Kentuckians.

“You think back on the troopers that came before us and all the things that they faced throughout our history, and it’s also a great opportunity for us to show that we continue to want to strive to provide that service to our commonwealth and our community,” said Trooper Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police’s Public Information Officer.

In the last 75 years, Priddy says that the agency has grown in both personnel and in new programs meant to improve law enforcement.

“That includes things like our telecommunicators, dispatchers, laboratory testing, K9 units, an aircraft branch, you know, we have 16 post locations we have a lot of different things that assist other law enforcement agencies,” said Priddy.

Priddy hopes that in the last 75 years, KSP has left a legacy of confidence in law enforcement that will continue into the agency’s future.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phebe Copas, 48, of Tompkinsville, has been charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly...
Tompkinsville woman arrested after allegedly shooting Texas Uber driver
KSP logo
KSP investigating a murder, suicide in Hardin County
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
Next 7 days
Toasty for Father’s Day
If you have any information please call 270-651-6165 or 279-651-5151 and speak with Officer...
Glasgow Police Department looking for missing teens

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting death after they responded to a home in Grayson County just...
Police investigating weekend shooting death in Grayson County
Dollywood Sign
ACE partners with Dollywood to host annual coaster convention
Doctor Karan Singh, Medical Director of Respiratory Therapy at Med Center Health, said it’s not...
Med Center Health talks breathing easy with summer air quality
We are told 16-year-old Sam Wagers died while swimming in Paintsville Lake in Morgan County.
Community mourns loss of teen who drowned at Paintsville Lake