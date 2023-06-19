Med Center Health Doctor speaks about Sickle Cell disease

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While June 19th is often recognized as Juneteenth, it is also World Sickle Cell Day.

A day to highlight and bring awareness to the disease and increase public knowledge about the challenges and experiences faced by those diagnosed with the disease, their families, and their caregivers.

“The last decade probably has seen the most advances in the cure for sickle cell patients,” Dr. Diego Cabrera, Med Center Health Hemotalagist, Oncologist, said.

Sickle Cell disease is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders that can be passed from parents to their children. It predominantly affects African Americans but can also be seen in other populations, like Latino, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern.

Dr. Cabrera said the best way to find out if you are a carrier is to start with counseling, before going to be tested.

“Many patients are carriers, they don’t have the disease, but they have a single copy of the gene,” he said, “Sickle cell traits are generally not symptomatic. So patients can live their normal life without knowing they have anything wrong with them. But when they start having kids, they see another trait, and then that offspring can carry that disease.”

Testing is simple.

“What we usually do here in the clinic is hemoglobin evaluation that will tell you what proteins are involved in your red blood cell and it gives you a percentage and the one that you’re looking for some One called hemoglobin S,” Dr. Cabrera said.

If a person does end up having the disease, they can become susceptible to various factors, including cold weather, infection, and dehydration.

Pain is a also common problem seen in all patients, while Meningitis and Pneumonia are common problems often seen in young patients.

“Basically, these elongate or red blood cells clump up and block, our little blood vessels, and blood flow cannot get to the tissue, and that creates pain,” Dr. Cabrera said, “It’s called a vaso-occlusive crisis. Several of these patients who can severe disease can end up in the hospital multiple times a year because of pain.”

While there is no cure yet, there are talks of something that could be done later on to help prevent the disease.

“Genetic modification, that we can somehow modify your DNA and make you not be sickle that’s not ready for primetime. But that’s something that’s in the works, such as, as a cure for the disease. But that’s very interesting. The other thing we have is a bone marrow transplant.”

In the meantime, there are drugs that can help boost a patient’s quality of life.

Lastly, Dr. Cabrera added that awareness of diseases, such as Sickle Cell, is important for everyone, but especially so for those in the medical community.

“Many patients who suffer from this, especially severe disease are labeled as pain seekers,” he said, “They go to the ER, frequently in pain, and sometimes their label that they’re seeking drugs for pain, but, you know, it needs somebody to walk on the shoes, and feel what they feel every day or almost every day.”

For more information on sickle cell disease click here.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.