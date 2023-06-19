Med Center Health talks breathing easy with summer air quality

Doctor Karan Singh said it’s not uncommon to hear of patients with pre-existing lung conditions having issues in the summer.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As summer makes its home in the Commonwealth, so comes that sticky summer humidity and low air quality levels.

Doctor Karan Singh, Medical Director of Respiratory Therapy at Med Center Health, said it’s not uncommon to hear of patients with pre-existing lung conditions having issues in the summer.

“When you have poor boundary reserves or poor lung reserves, even a stressor of heat or humidity can kind of push you over the edge,” Singh said. “If you could walk around the block or 400 yards without getting short of breath, with the heat and the humidity out and the air quality being low, that could be significantly lower.”

Singh says his best advice to beat the heat is to keep things chill.

“Staying cool, staying indoors, some people will use dehumidifiers as well to bring down the humidity inside the house,” Singh said. “Typically, if your air conditioner is on and you have good temperature control in your house, you’re safe that way.”

While we all may get a bit short of breath in the heat, Singh says it’s important to listen to your body and visit a doctor if things don’t seem right.

“Your body actually is telling you the answer half the time,” Singh said. “If you feel like your shortness of breath is worse or out of proportion to what it was before, you need to come to your doctor, and we’ll try and figure out what’s going on.

If you can’t get to the doctor, Singh also recommends looking up breathing and pulmonary exercises at home to better work the lungs.

“A lot of this is basically conditioning your body more, because the body’s like any other machine, if you don’t use it, you will lose it,” Singh said. “Conditioning your body with isometric exercises and strength exercises is one of the most important things that you can do.”

According to the U.S. Air quality index, much of Kentucky is in the yellow or moderate air quality.

Singh says the yellow isn’t of grave concern, and as long as people are mindful of their limits and take necessary cautions.

