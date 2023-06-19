Much Needed Rain This Week

By David Wolter
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A low-pressure system will spin over the mid-South for the next few days allowing for more scattered showers and storms to develop.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few showers are expected to hang around tonight. They again sprout back up tomorrow with a little daytime heating. An area of low pressure will shift around the mid-South, allowing scattered showers and storms to develop each day through Friday. The rain will certainly help those crunchy lawns and wilting plants. Now, with more clouds and showers in place, temperatures are expected to be held down. The humidity, however, will definitely be up. We officially get into the summer season on Tuesday, but the true summer heat does not truly arrive until the weekend.

Rain showers over the next few days could certainly help revive our dry landscape.
Rain showers over the next few days could certainly help revive our dry landscape.(David Wolter)

