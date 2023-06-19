Nashville Predators Foundation and the American Red Cross asking fans to donate blood
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Summer days are here to stay for a while and as many Tennesseans are enjoying warmer days, the Nashville Predators Foundation and the American Red Cross are asking fans to roll up their sleeves and donate blood in cities across Tennessee and Kentucky this June.
Fans will have opportunities from June 19 to June 23, in both Tennessee and Kentucky, to donate blood.
“Every summer we expect for the number of blood donors to slow down as travel season picks up,” Garry Allison, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region said. “However, this is the time of year when we have a greater need for blood products on the shelves in area hospitals. We need to make sure we have our great donors helping us meet the need we have and will have for the days to come sign up to donate. All who can make a commitment to the Nashville Preds to show up and show out to donate blood at one of our Preds drives. Your donation can save multiple lives and makes a difference for families throughout Tennessee.”
The Red Cross supplies 40 percent of all blood products to hospitals across the nation. All blood types are needed, but there is a demand for type O negative and type O positive blood.
O negative type blood is the universal donor that can be given to any patient of any blood type during emergencies. Those type O blood bags are used most by hospital emergency rooms to treat trauma patients and during surgeries. Blood donated to community blood drives for the American Red Cross account for 80 percent of all blood collected in the United States.
All presenting donors will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, while supplies last and a voucher good for up to four tickets to day two of the National Hockey League Draft on June 29 at Bridgestone Arena. Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a signed hockey puck from a current player. American Red Cross will also give all presenting donors a $10 e-gift card of their choice and an entry for a home theatre package.
The following locations will have areas to donate:
June 19, 2023
Spring Hill Community
First Presbyterian Church
5344 Main St
Spring Hill, TN 37174
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Lebanon Community
Wilson County Veterans Building
945 E. Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Celebration Lutheran Church
Fellowship Hall
3425 N. Mt Juliet Road
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Clarksville American Red Cross
Donor Room
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
City of Mt. Juliet
Courtyard by Marriott - Providence B
1980 Providence Parkway
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sumner Regional Medical Center
Foxland Monthaven Room
555 Hartsville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Lebanon Community
Faith Lutheran Church - Fellowship Hall
1655 W. Main Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital - Midtown
Conference Dining Room B
2000 Church Street
Nashville, TN 37203
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Ford Ice Antioch
Rooms 1 & 2
5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway
Antioch, TN 37013
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
June 20, 2023
Sumner Regional Medical Center
Room 213
225 Big Station Camp Blvd.
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Light Hall
2215 Garland Avenue
Nashville, TN 372323
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Ford Ice Center Bellevue
Room #1 & 2
5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway
Antioch, TN 37013
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Gallatin Community
Gallatin Civic Center - Room 101/102
210 Albert Gallatin Drive
Gallatin, TN 37066
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
American Red Cross - Memphis Chapter
Board Room
1399 Madison Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
June 21, 2023
World Outreach Church
Leadership Park Gym
1921 New Salem Highway
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Bowling Green American Red Cross
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center - Meeting Rooms
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Clarksville American Red Cross
Donor Room
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Collinwood Freewill Baptist Church
Fellowship Hall
1st Ave. North
Collinwood, TN 38450
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
VUMC (Vanderbilt University Medical Center) - 100 Oaks
1st Floor Conference Rooms A, B, C
719 E. Thompson Lane
Nashville, TN 37204
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Chapel Hill Community
Chapel Hill UMC - Family Life Center
316 North Horton Parkway
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Tennessee Correction Academy
McCallister Day Room
1314 South Jackson Street
Tullahoma, TN 37388
1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
June 22, 2023
Columbia Community
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church - Gym
1106 Nashville Hwy
Columbia, TN 38401
11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Natchez Trace American Red Cross
Chapter Office
215 W. Fowlkes Street Suite 100
Franklin, TN 37064
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
City of Mt. Juliet
Courtyard by Marriott - Providence B
1980 Providence Parkway
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna
Fellowship Hall
540 Sam Ridley Parkway
Smyrna, TN 37167
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Hartsville Community Center
Community Conference Room
303 Main Street
Hartsville, TN 37074
1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Goodlettsville Church
Activity Building
226 S. Main Street
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
AEDC
Room 125
100 Kindel Drive
Arnold AFB (Air Force Base), TN 37389
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
June 23, 2023
Bowling Green American Red Cross
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center - Meeting Rooms
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Nashville Public Library
Goodlettsville Branch - Meeting Room
205 Rivergate Parkway
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Nashville Public Library
Pruitt Branch - Auditorium
117 Charles E. Davis Blvd.
Nashville, TN 37210
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Hendersonville Community Church
Stadium Room
381 West Main Street
Hendersonville, TN 37075
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Sumner Regional Medical Center
Foxland - Monthaven Room
555 Hartsville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
