Nashville Predators Foundation and the American Red Cross asking fans to donate blood

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Summer days are here to stay for a while and as many Tennesseans are enjoying warmer days, the Nashville Predators Foundation and the American Red Cross are asking fans to roll up their sleeves and donate blood in cities across Tennessee and Kentucky this June.

Fans will have opportunities from June 19 to June 23, in both Tennessee and Kentucky, to donate blood.

“Every summer we expect for the number of blood donors to slow down as travel season picks up,” Garry Allison, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region said. “However, this is the time of year when we have a greater need for blood products on the shelves in area hospitals. We need to make sure we have our great donors helping us meet the need we have and will have for the days to come sign up to donate. All who can make a commitment to the Nashville Preds to show up and show out to donate blood at one of our Preds drives. Your donation can save multiple lives and makes a difference for families throughout Tennessee.”

The Red Cross supplies 40 percent of all blood products to hospitals across the nation. All blood types are needed, but there is a demand for type O negative and type O positive blood.

O negative type blood is the universal donor that can be given to any patient of any blood type during emergencies. Those type O blood bags are used most by hospital emergency rooms to treat trauma patients and during surgeries. Blood donated to community blood drives for the American Red Cross account for 80 percent of all blood collected in the United States.

All presenting donors will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, while supplies last and a voucher good for up to four tickets to day two of the National Hockey League Draft on June 29 at Bridgestone Arena. Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a signed hockey puck from a current player. American Red Cross will also give all presenting donors a $10 e-gift card of their choice and an entry for a home theatre package.

The following locations will have areas to donate:

June 19, 2023

Spring Hill Community

First Presbyterian Church

5344 Main St

Spring Hill, TN 37174

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Lebanon Community

Wilson County Veterans Building

945 E. Baddour Parkway

Lebanon, TN 37087

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Celebration Lutheran Church

Fellowship Hall

3425 N. Mt Juliet Road

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Clarksville American Red Cross

Donor Room

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

City of Mt. Juliet

Courtyard by Marriott - Providence B

1980 Providence Parkway

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sumner Regional Medical Center

Foxland Monthaven Room

555 Hartsville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Lebanon Community

Faith Lutheran Church - Fellowship Hall

1655 W. Main Street

Lebanon, TN 37087

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital - Midtown

Conference Dining Room B

2000 Church Street

Nashville, TN 37203

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Ford Ice Antioch

Rooms 1 & 2

5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway

Antioch, TN 37013

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

June 20, 2023

Sumner Regional Medical Center

Room 213

225 Big Station Camp Blvd.

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Light Hall

2215 Garland Avenue

Nashville, TN 372323

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Ford Ice Center Bellevue

Room #1 & 2

5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway

Antioch, TN 37013

1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Gallatin Community

Gallatin Civic Center - Room 101/102

210 Albert Gallatin Drive

Gallatin, TN 37066

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

American Red Cross - Memphis Chapter

Board Room

1399 Madison Avenue

Memphis, TN 38104

10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

June 21, 2023

World Outreach Church

Leadership Park Gym

1921 New Salem Highway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Bowling Green American Red Cross

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center - Meeting Rooms

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Clarksville American Red Cross

Donor Room

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Collinwood Freewill Baptist Church

Fellowship Hall

1st Ave. North

Collinwood, TN 38450

2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

VUMC (Vanderbilt University Medical Center) - 100 Oaks

1st Floor Conference Rooms A, B, C

719 E. Thompson Lane

Nashville, TN 37204

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Chapel Hill Community

Chapel Hill UMC - Family Life Center

316 North Horton Parkway

Chapel Hill, TN 37034

1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Tennessee Correction Academy

McCallister Day Room

1314 South Jackson Street

Tullahoma, TN 37388

1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

June 22, 2023

Columbia Community

First Cumberland Presbyterian Church - Gym

1106 Nashville Hwy

Columbia, TN 38401

11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Natchez Trace American Red Cross

Chapter Office

215 W. Fowlkes Street Suite 100

Franklin, TN 37064

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

City of Mt. Juliet

Courtyard by Marriott - Providence B

1980 Providence Parkway

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna

Fellowship Hall

540 Sam Ridley Parkway

Smyrna, TN 37167

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Hartsville Community Center

Community Conference Room

303 Main Street

Hartsville, TN 37074

1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Goodlettsville Church

Activity Building

226 S. Main Street

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

AEDC

Room 125

100 Kindel Drive

Arnold AFB (Air Force Base), TN 37389

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

June 23, 2023

Bowling Green American Red Cross

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center - Meeting Rooms

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nashville Public Library

Goodlettsville Branch - Meeting Room

205 Rivergate Parkway

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Nashville Public Library

Pruitt Branch - Auditorium

117 Charles E. Davis Blvd.

Nashville, TN 37210

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Hendersonville Community Church

Stadium Room

381 West Main Street

Hendersonville, TN 37075

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sumner Regional Medical Center

Foxland - Monthaven Room

555 Hartsville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

