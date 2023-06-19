Showery conditions expected for Juneteenth

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Father’s Day! Many of us lucked out with nice weather to start the day with warm conditions and mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers later painted the radar with more widespread shower activity showing up later in the evening.

Temperatures will stay cool in the lower 80s

Rain chances will continue into our Monday with showers and storms likely through a majority of the day. Keep the umbrella handy if you have any errands to run! Thankfully, rain chances will stick around for the rest of the week, much needed for the drought conditions we have been experiencing over the last few weeks. The best chances for rain will be around on Monday and Tuesday before becoming more scattered as we head into the rest of the workweek. We will still see some small chances for rain as we head into the weekend along with a warm-up.

