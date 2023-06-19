Showery conditions for Monday

Rain chances stick around for this week
By Dana Money
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are picking up some much needed rain on this Monday morning with widespread showers and storms across the region.

Rain chances stick around for this week

Rain chances will hold steady for our Monday with showers and storms likely through a majority of the day. Keep the umbrella handy if you have any errands to run! Thankfully, rain chances will stick around for the rest of the week, much needed for the drought conditions we have been experiencing over the last few weeks. The best chances for rain will be around on Monday and Tuesday before becoming more scattered as we head into the rest of the workweek. We will still see some small chances for rain as we head into the weekend along with a warm-up.

