MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police Department officials say that a male suspect robbed the Walgreens on South Main Street Friday night.

According to a press release, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Walgreens on South Main Street around 9:38 p.m.

Officials say an unknown male entered the Walgreens wearing a black mask and a North Face hoodie and began threatened staff with a firearm before leaving with cash from the register.

The Madisonville Police Department is requesting anyone with information about the suspect to contact police.

Walgreens in Madisonville experiences armed robbery, police say (Madisonville Police Dept.)

