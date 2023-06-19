Warren County archers compete in national championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Archers competed in the 2023 Scholastic 3D Archery National Championship in Rend Lake, Illinois over the weekend.

Ava Jones, Alex Jones and Daniel Rush competed from Thursday to Sunday.

All three archers made it into the top five finals for their divisions, and they advanced to the elimination rounds.

Ava Jones walked away as the National Barebow Champion for the second year in a row.

Rush finished the tournament National Runner-up for compound bow, and Alex Jones finished fourth in the nation in barebow recurve.

All three archers shoot for Western Kentucky Bowhunters under the direction of Coaches Tom Patterson and Shaun White.

