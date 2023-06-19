Warren County archers compete in national championship

Ava Jones walked away as the National Barebow Champion for the second year in a row.
Ava Jones walked away as the National Barebow Champion for the second year in a row.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Archers competed in the 2023 Scholastic 3D Archery National Championship in Rend Lake, Illinois over the weekend.

Ava Jones, Alex Jones and Daniel Rush competed from Thursday to Sunday.

All three archers made it into the top five finals for their divisions, and they advanced to the elimination rounds.

Daniel Rush finished the tournament National Runner-up for compound bow.
Daniel Rush finished the tournament National Runner-up for compound bow.(Submitted Photo)

Ava Jones walked away as the National Barebow Champion for the second year in a row.

Rush finished the tournament National Runner-up for compound bow, and Alex Jones finished fourth in the nation in barebow recurve.

Daniel Rush finished the tournament National Runner-up for Compound bow and Alex Jones finished...
Daniel Rush finished the tournament National Runner-up for Compound bow and Alex Jones finished 4th in the Nation in Barebow Recurve.(Submitted Photo)

All three archers shoot for Western Kentucky Bowhunters under the direction of Coaches Tom Patterson and Shaun White.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phebe Copas, 48, of Tompkinsville, has been charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly...
Tompkinsville woman arrested after allegedly shooting Texas Uber driver
KSP logo
KSP investigating a murder, suicide in Hardin County
Next 7 days
Toasty for Father’s Day
If you have any information please call 270-651-6165 or 279-651-5151 and speak with Officer...
Glasgow Police Department looking for missing teens
Bravo 12 Black crowned 12U Club National Champions
BRAVO 12 Black goes undefeated to become 2023 National Champions

Latest News

Parra pockets three-hit game, Hot Rods fall short 5-4
BRAVO 12 Black goes undefeated to become 2023 National Champions
Bravo 12 Black crowned 12U Club National Champions
BRAVO 12 Black goes undefeated to become 2023 National Champions
Schnell scores on a double off the bat of Parra that put Bowling Green up 1-0.
Parra pockets three-hit game, Hot Rods fall short 5-4