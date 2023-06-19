Why isn’t Juneteenth a state holiday in Kentucky?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Making Juneteenth an official state holiday has been in discussion for several legislative sessions in Kentucky. However, as of now, there’s no movement on the issue.

Kentucky is one of 18 states where state workers don’t have paid time off for the day.

We talked to historians, the Lexington president of the NAACP and a state senator to get their take on the status of Juneteenth as a state holiday and some historical myths associated with the day.

Senator Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, has made several attempts to get legislation passed with no success.

“It’s one of those things like much legislation, in particularly this legislation, it doesn’t have broad priority in terms of what we do,” said Neal.

Senate President Robert Stivers, a Republican, gave us a statement saying, “In 2005, the Kentucky General Assembly enacted legislation that requires the governor to proclaim each June 19 Juneteenth National Freedom Day. I supported that bipartisan effort then and still do today.”

Some are questioning the hold-up.

“Progress is being made, but there is still a lot of room to go,” said Kentucky historian Eric Brooks.

The experts we spoke with say Juneteenth needs to be taught in its full context.

“It’s more than a picnic,” said Whit Whitaker, president of the Lexington Fayette NAACP. ”It should be a time of enlightenment. A time of reading.”

After June 19, 1865 in Galveston, Texas, slavery continued in the commonwealth.

“Slavery remained legal in two Union border states, and the other one was Delaware,” said Dr. David Childs with Northern Kentucky University. “So, both Delaware and Kentucky were holding out until the bitter end.”

In December 1865, Kentucky was one of the last states to free its enslaved. Could it be the last to make it an official state holiday?

“It’s a real possibility that it may not be passed,” said Dr. Gerald Smith, history professor at the University of Kentucky.

Senator Stivers also says he has expressed support for State Representative George Brown’s proposed Juneteenth legislation during the 2023 session, but he says, unfortunately, it didn’t make it to the Senate before the session adjourned.

